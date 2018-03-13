Youngstown crime activity: Woman says she was attacked, tased several times

Monday, March 5

8:45 p.m. – 2900 block of McGuffey Rd., an unknown man walked into the Dollar General store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. Cash was taken from the register, according to a police report.

11:23 p.m. – 100 block of Roslyn Dr., a 23-year-old man told police that he was sitting outside of a house when a car pulled up and a group of men got, pushed him to the ground and repeatedly kicked him in the side.

Tuesday, March 6

1 a.m. – 800 block of Ford Ave., a woman told police that a man she knows shoved her down the steps because she was taking too long to cook food.

3:35 p.m. – W. Federal Street, Benjamin Longo, 36, was charged with criminal trespass after police say he refused to arrange transportation from the bus station. According to a police report, Longo arrived on a Greyhound bus from Detroit. At the Youngstown station, he demanded transportation to Warren, saying he lived in a gated community in Howland. Officer said Longo’s ticket clearly had the final destination as Youngstown and that he needed to arrange transportation to Warren. Police said Longo continued to argue and would not leave the bus station.

2:03 p.m. – W. Avondale Avenue, John Turner, 47, was charged with drug possession. According to a police report, officers found Turner inside of an enclosed porch of a vacant house. A search of Turner uncovered a crack pipe and loose crack cocaine, according to a police report.

8:35 p.m. – 200 block of Ravenwood Ave., officers were called to the area after the department’s Shotspotter identified gunfire. When officers arrived, they spoke to a man who said his house had been hit by gunfire. Police said the man was very irate saying, “F*** Tito and f*** you guys, too. You guys took too long. I don’t want a report.” Police said there was damaged to the victim’s front window and a bullet was found on the kitchen floor.

10:18 p.m. – W. Boston Avenue, Destaney Phillips, 23, was charged with drug possession and illegal conveyance following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers saw Phillips abruptly make a U-turn on Cottage Grove, drive up onto the sidewalk and then onto the road. Officers stopped Phillips on W. Boston Avenue. Police discovered that Phillips had a suspended license and a warrant out of Columbiana County for driving under suspension, the report stated. Police also found a pill bottle with suspected heroin in it and a digital scale in the glove compartment, according to the report. Officers said in the report that they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from Phillips and called another officer to the scene to do a pat down but didn’t find anything. Once at the jail, deputies also smelled the marijuana and asked Phillips where she was hiding the drug. Police said Phillips responded, “She’s gonna have to get it.” The deputy took Phillips in a holding cell where 1 ounce of marijuana was recovered from Phillips’ groin area, the report stated.

Saturday, March 10

9:45 p.m. – 2100 block of Summer St., police were called to the area on reports of shots fired. Police say 38-year-old Darmetrus North was found dead on the front porch of a home. He had been shot twice.

Sunday, March 11

2 a.m. – 1700 block of Richmond Ave., Cierra Miller, 27, was charged with resisting arrest, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller called police to report that something was put in her drink. When officers arrived, they spoke to a man who said Miller was angry with him so she called police. Police said Miller would not cooperate with them, only to say that her boyfriend was a drug dealer, the report stated. The officers stated they wanted to help Miller but said she was laughing and tossed two metal spoons, cut straws and a digital scale and crack cocaine onto the coffee table. Police said the woman continued to act erratic and was laughing, refusing to identify herself and became combative with police. While being transported to the jail, the woman was banging her head inside the cruiser and cursing at officers, according to the police report.

3:16 a.m. – Dogwood Lane, a 23-year-old woman told police that several women forced their way into her house and threatened her saying, “You know what you did.” The one suspect had a taser and used it on the woman four to five times, according to the police report. An ambulance was called to the scene, but the woman refused treatment.

Monday, March 12

6:25 a.m. – 1200 block of East High Ave., a woman told police that her boyfriend took $500 and her bank card. The woman sent the man a picture of the police cruiser at her house. The man said he was coming back but never showed up. Police had parked nearby so they could arrest the suspect because he also had a warrant out of Beaver Township for telecommunications harassment.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

