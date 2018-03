YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for an 11-year-old missing Youngstown girl.

Police say Jenya Ingram was last seen at her home on Sherwood Avenue on Monday afternoon. She hasn’t been in touch with any friends or family, and police believe that she may be in danger.

Ingram is 5′ and 100 pounds.

Police said she has a mood disorder and is without her medication.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8929.