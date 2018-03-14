Boardman crime activity: Shell employee reports someone set fire to trash can

Friday, March 9

12:54 a.m. – Southern Boulevard and Meadowbrook Avenue, Brandon Fleshman, 38, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with OVI and failure to control. Police said Fleshman was sleeping behind the wheel of a car while sitting at a traffic light. He told police he was tired and must have fallen asleep before the lights changed. Police said he admitted to having two or three shots earlier that evening, and a breath test showed he had a blood-alcohol content of .117, over the legal limit of .08.

8 a.m. – 800 block of Edenridge Dr., a woman reported that her handgun was stolen from her home. She said she last saw the gun in a locked safe and there were no signs of forced entry into the safe or home.

9:10 p.m. – Lillian Rosado, 18, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for a robbery charge. Rosado was arrested in connection with the robbery of Huntington Bank on South Avenue on March 6. Police said Lamont Chatman, 25, is the man who robbed the bank. A police report did not say how Rosado was connected to the crime.

10 p.m. – 300 block of Mathews Rd., Devon Anderson, 37, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and intimidation. Police received a complaint that Anderson was intoxicated and would not leave a home. Police said Anderson refused to comply with an officer and resisted arrest. Police said he also threatened an officer, saying, “I’m an Anderson. You don’t even know. I know everyone on the south side. Watch yourself.”

10:10 p.m. – 900 block of E. Western Reserve Rd., a Shell gas station employee reported that someone set a trash can on fire near one of the gas pumps. She believed it was a man that she refused to sell alcohol to earlier after he failed to show her his driver’s license. She said the man was parked near the gas pumps in a tan four-door sedan.

Sunday, March 11

5:18 a.m. – 6300 block of South Ave., Bob Donathan, 57, arrested and charged with OVI and failure to control. Police said after being involved in a crash, Donathan admitted that he drank five or six Coronas. He refused to complete field sobriety tests, saying he would fail, and had a blood-alcohol content of .138, according to a police report.

Monday, March 12

9 a.m. – 5200 block of Erie St., a man reported that his prescription pills were stolen from the mail.

6:06 p.m. – 1800 block of Sequoya Dr., T. Rodney Ollie, 37, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of drugs. Police said Ollie, a Boys and Girls Club employee, had taken his backpack containing marijuana into Paul C. Bunn School. According to a police report, students reported smelling the marijuana while he was helping students get materials.

Tuesday, March 13

5:28 p.m. – 7500 block of Yellow Creek Dr., a woman reported that she arrived home to find a friend — who was watching her children — highly intoxicated. She said the woman was falling over and refused to leave the house until her parents came to pick her up, according to a police report. She wanted police to investigate the incident as child endangering.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: