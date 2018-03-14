Body of man found inside car in Slippery Rock Twp.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but there doesn't appear to be any signs of foul play

Published:
police lights generic

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Pennsylvania are investigating after they discovered the body of a man inside a car parked in Slippery Rock Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the body of Brett Devido, 38, of New Castle, was found about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday inside a car parked at Mt. Herman Church Cemetery on Mt. Herman Church Road.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but there doesn’t appear to be any signs of foul play.

Medical tests will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

New Castle police were assisted by the Shenango Township Police Department.

