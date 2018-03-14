Canton Central Catholic stuns LaBrae; Vikings’ tourney run ends



CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae fell to Canton Central Catholic 39-36 in the Division III Regional Semifinals at the Canton Fieldhouse Wednesday night.

Down by three with three seconds remaining in regulation, the Vikings had a chance to tie with a three-pointer. But, Tyler Stephens’ missed a three-point attempt, and the clock expired securing the win for the Crusaders.

Aaron Iler led the Vikings with 14 points, while Stephens also reached double-figures with 11.

Stone Sirpilla led Central with 12 points in the victory.

LaBrae ends the season with a record of 24-2.

Canton Central Catholic improves to 17-9. The Crusaders advance to face the winner of Lutheran East/Triway in the Division III Regional Final Saturday at 7PM at Canton Fieldhouse.