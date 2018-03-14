Chill-Can looks to buy homes, church to expand Youngstown plant

Youngstown city officials have been in contact with the family that owns the houses and the storage unit, but no serious negotiations have taken place

By Published: Updated:
Chill-Can construction, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The company building a new plant on Youngstown’s east side is looking to get more land for its business.

Sharon Woodberry, Youngstown’s director of community planning, said Chill-Can wants to buy two houses, a storage unit and the old Immaculate Conception Church.

The plan is to tear them down and expand the Chill-Can operation, which will eventually have nine buildings. Two are already up.

City officials have been in contact with the family that owns the houses and the storage unit, but no serious negotiations have taken place.

“We’re providing an environment where he can continue to expand and hire, but there are no job commitment numbers associated with it,” Woodberry said.

Council will vote on whether to go forward with buying the land at a meeting in April. Before that, there is a public hearing on March 29.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s