Chill-Can looks to buy homes, church to expand Youngstown plant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The company building a new plant on Youngstown’s east side is looking to get more land for its business.

Sharon Woodberry, Youngstown’s director of community planning, said Chill-Can wants to buy two houses, a storage unit and the old Immaculate Conception Church.

The plan is to tear them down and expand the Chill-Can operation, which will eventually have nine buildings. Two are already up.

City officials have been in contact with the family that owns the houses and the storage unit, but no serious negotiations have taken place.

“We’re providing an environment where he can continue to expand and hire, but there are no job commitment numbers associated with it,” Woodberry said.

Council will vote on whether to go forward with buying the land at a meeting in April. Before that, there is a public hearing on March 29.

