Chronister takes over a 16-win Lakeview team in 2018

2018 Lakeview Softball Primer

Head Coach: Scott Chronister

Record: 16-5

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

First-year head coach Scott Chronister must replace three key contributors from last year’s 16-win group – Sam Marino (C), Kylee Mann (LF), and Alex Romano (2B). The Lady Bulldogs return six seniors (McKenna Cannon, Avrey Steiner, Tori Wells, Lindsay Carnahan, Annie Pavlansky, Lexie Rygalski) and four juniors (Emma Blackburn, Cait Kelm, Beady Titus, Casey Sanford).

The team’s shortstop Steiner has committed to play next Spring for the Illini of Illinois. Last year, she hit .653 (47-72) while scoring 40 runs and stealing 26 bases. Her classmate and Findlay signee, Wells, belted 8 homers, 9 doubles, drove in 37 runs and batted .625. Three-year starter Cannon (OF/C) will be joined by junior Titus (.345 BA) in the outfield. Returning letter winners Emma Blackburn and Meg Stein will be asked to step into the lineup on a daily basis as well as sophomore Marissa Zoccali. Lakeview will look to their junior Cait Kelm to anchor their pitching staff. Last year, she accumulated 15 wins, struck out 181 and compiled a 2.99 ERA.

With only 5 starters returning, Chronister indicates “our players will need to show patience as the lineup and defense gel. Eliminating big innings will be an area of focus.”

2018 Schedule

Mar 27 – Hubbard, 5

Mar 29 – at Hubbard, 5

Apr 2- at Struthers, 5

Apr 3- Struthers, 5

Apr 5 – Boardman, 5

Apr 6 – at Maplewood, 5

Apr 9 – at Edgewood, 5

Apr 10 – Edgewood

Apr 12 – at Howland

Apr 16 – at Lakeside, 5

Apr 17 – Lakeside, 5

Apr 19 – at Harding, 5

Apr 20 – Marlington, 6:15 (Akron Racers)

Apr 20 – Willoughby South, 8:15 (Akron Racers)

Apr 21 – Solon, 8:15 (Akron Racers)

Apr 23 – at Jefferson (Liberty), 5

Apr 24 – Jefferson, 5

Apr 26 – Howland, 5

Apr 30- Niles, 5

May 1 – at Niles , 5

May 2 – Girard, 5

May 4 – West Brach, 4:30 (MVI Tournament)

May 5 – United, 12 (MVI Tournament)

May 5 – South Range, 4 (MVI Tournament)

May 14 – Ursuline, 5