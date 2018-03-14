Cleveland Browns’ star player Joe Thomas retiring

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ star player Joe Thomas announced that he is retiring from football.

The announcement was made Wednesday on the Cleveland Browns’ website.

The 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle has been on and off the field for 11 seasons in Cleveland.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, but the right one for me and my family,” Thomas said. “Playing in the NFL has taken a toll on my body and I can no longer physically compete at the level I need to.”

Thomas was the No. 3 pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and is the only player in team history to earn the Walter Payton Man of the Year distinction multiple times, according to the Cleveland Browns. He was named the Browns Player of the Year in 2014 and 2016.

The Browns plan to enshrine his number in the Ring of Honor during a home game this season.