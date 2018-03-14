Cleveland Browns’ star player Joe Thomas retiring

The announcement was made Wednesday on the Cleveland Browns' website

By Published:
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ star player Joe Thomas announced that he is retiring from football.

The announcement was made Wednesday on the Cleveland Browns’ website. 

The 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle has been on and off the field for 11 seasons in Cleveland.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, but the right one for me and my family,” Thomas said. “Playing in the NFL has taken a toll on my body and I can no longer physically compete at the level I need to.”

Thomas was the No. 3 pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and is the only player in team history to earn the Walter Payton Man of the Year distinction multiple times, according to the Cleveland Browns. He was named the Browns Player of the Year in 2014 and 2016.

The Browns plan to enshrine his number in the Ring of Honor during a home game this season.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s