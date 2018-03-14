Coach Abe is encouraged by the work ethic of Jackson-Milton

2018 Jackson-Milton Softball Primer

Head Coach: Kelly Abe

Record: 10-10

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

The experience and work ethic that Jackson-Milton is returning is encouraging to coach Kelly Abe. Her senior class features Madde Hyland, Brooklyn Gallant, Korie Gross along with underclassmen Jordan Stratton and Taylor Sahli as juniors and sophomore Abby Spalding. The team graduated key seniors from last year’s team including Katie Rigo, Amy Ritchie, Jenna Seka, Maggie Garland and Sierra Pierce.

“Our key to success this year will be our ability to play fundamentally sound,” says coach Abe. “This season, we’ll get back to basics of traditional Blue Jay softball. We will do the little things well.”

Last season came to an end with Jackson-Milton suffering a 3-2 loss in the Berlin Center Sectional Final to St. Thomas Aquinas. The Knights went onto win the District championship. The Jays have been eliminated from the tournament in each of the past three seasons by either the eventual District champ (Aquinas, Lisbon) or by the top seed (Lisbon, Columbiana).

2018 Schedule

Mar. 24 – Mogadore, 1

Mar. 26 – Southington, 5

Mar. 27 – Badger, 5

Mar. 28 – McDonald, 5

Mar. 29 – at McDonald, 5

Apr. 4 – at Lowellville, 5

Apr. 5 – Lowellville, 5

Apr. 6 – at Windham, 4:30

Apr. 9 – Sebring, 5

Apr. 10 – at Sebring, 5

Apr. 12 – at Niles, 5

Apr. 13 – Southeast, 5

Apr. 16 – at Mineral Ridge, 5

Apr. 17 – Mineral Ridge, 5

Apr. 19 – Leetonia, 5

Apr. 20 – Waterloo, 7

Apr. 21 – at Waterloo, 10

Apr. 23 – Springfield, 5

Apr. 24 – at Springfield, 5

Apr. 26 – Columbiana, 5

Apr. 28 – Liberty, 12

Apr. 30 – at Western Reserve, 5

May 1 – Western Reserve, 5

May 2 – East Palestine, 5

May 4 – at Leetonia, 5