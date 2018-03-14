Columbiana Co. mom, daughter accused of stealing $1.2 million from employer

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother and daughter from Columbiana County are accused of stealing over $1 million from their employer.

According to federal court documents, Patricia Atkinson and Michele Randolph embezzled around $1.2 million from 1999 to 2016.

They both worked for a company in northeast Ohio, although court records do not reveal the employer. The company provided management and consulting services to community-based rehabilitation and assisted living facilities in the area.

Atkinson was the company’s chief accountant and Randolph held several positions, including accounts payable clerk, according to court records.

Prosecutors say they did it by issuing payroll checks to themselves.