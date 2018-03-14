Columbiana Co. mom, daughter accused of stealing $1.2 million from employer

Patricia Atkinson and Michele Randolph embezzled around $1.2 million from 1999 to 2016, according to court documents

By Published:
Courtroom Generic

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother and daughter from Columbiana County are accused of stealing over $1 million from their employer.

According to federal court documents, Patricia Atkinson and Michele Randolph embezzled around $1.2 million from 1999 to 2016.

They both worked for a company in northeast Ohio, although court records do not reveal the employer. The company provided management and consulting services to community-based rehabilitation and assisted living facilities in the area.

Atkinson was the company’s chief accountant and Randolph held several positions, including accounts payable clerk, according to court records.

Prosecutors say they did it by issuing payroll checks to themselves.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s