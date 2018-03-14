Court documents detail confession by Newton Falls murder suspect

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Documents released Wednesday by the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office show that Claudia Hoering told investigators that she killed her husband, Air Force Major Karl Hoerig.

They also detail some of what was happening around 2007 when the murder occurred.

Claudia Hoerig is charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of her husband, who was found inside of the couple’s Newton Falls home.

READ: Department of Justice’s investigation report

The documents indicate that the first time anyone from the United States had a chance to question Claudia Hoerig was the during a flight on January 17th.

Hoerig was being flown back to the U.S. from Brazil. She would land at Akron-Canton Airport and be taken from there to the Trumbull County Jail.

Hoerig fled to her native Brazil after the murder, and prosecutors worked for almost 11 years to bring her back to the U.S. to stand trial.

According to the transcripts, Claudia Hoerig said, “A wife does not kill her husband without a good reason.”

She said “she suffered from mental and sexual abuse — and that Karl had sexual fetishes that she was uncomfortable with. Hoerig stated she willingly engaged in some sexual activities, but was unwilling to do others,” the documents stated.

Hoerig said “she wanted to commit suicide and that she purchased a gun to kill herself. She said the gun she purchased to kill herself was the one she used to kill her husband.”

She also said she wanted to talk about what happened, but she did not want to hurt Karl’s family.

READ: Trumbull County Sheriff’s interview with Claudia Hoerig

During that trip from Brazil to the U.S., the documents state that Hoerig also went into detail as to how she carried out the murder and how she left the country.

Hoerig’s attorneys have asked that her case is dismissed, claiming too much time has passed since her arrest, violating her right to a speedy trial.

Hoerig is due back in court on March 15 for a hearing on the motion to dismiss the case.

The trial is scheduled to begin in April.

READ: Prosecutor’s timeline of Claudia Hoerig investigation

We’re continuing to go through the 195-page court document. Tune into WKBN 27 First News at 6 p.m. for more details on how investigators say Hoerig carried out the murder and how she left the country.