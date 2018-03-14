DeAnn Leigh Elswick Obituary

NILES, Ohio – DeAnn Leigh (Miller) Elswick, age 47, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on November 3, 1970 in Warren, she was the daughter of Charles A. and Virginia L. (Cunningham) Miller.

DeAnn was a compassionate caregiver for Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities individuals at various facilities throughout the area including the Youngstown Developmental Center.

She loved spending time at the family cabin in the mountains of the Laurel Highlands in Pennsylvania where she loved to fish, hike, ride four-wheelers and spend time with her family.

Besides her parents, survivors include her husband, Kevin S. Elswick, whom she married on July 3, 1993; sons, Cameron and Jordan Elswick; stepson, Shawn (Alyssa) Elswick and a sister, Roxanna Williams.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel on Saturday, March 17 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. with a luncheon to celebrate her life will immediately follow.

Funeral arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

