Dr. Emily Lucas DeMaiolo DVM Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – A memorial service celebrating the life of Dr. Emily Lucas DeMaiolo DVM will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 16 at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel.

Emily passed away Wednesday morning, March 14, 2018 at her parents’ home, with her loved ones by her side.

Emily was born July 2, 1987 in Youngstown, the daughter of Kenneth and Sally (Caspary) Lucas.

She was valedictorian of Austintown Fitch High School and was a member of the Youngstown Community Band. Emily received her Bachelor of Science in biology from Youngstown State University and her doctorate in veterinary medicine from Michigan State University.

She married her high school sweetheart, Daniel DeMaiolo on October 13, 2017.

Besides Daniel and her parents, all of Austintown, Emily leaves a sister, Amanda (Shaun) Nelson of Austintown; one brother, Kenny (Ashley) Lucas of Canfield; five nephews, Anthony, Brady, Michael, Logan and Austin; one niece, Raegan; her in-laws, Jerry and Carolyn DeMaiolo as well as her brother-in-law, Derek DeMaiolo; sister-in-law, Jaimie DeMaiolo and grandma, Ann Phares as well as several aunts, uncle, cousins and friends. Emily also had a deep passion for animals and leaves behind her fur kids, Bella, Vader, Luna, Mina, Hank and Wally.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 16 at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to an Animal Charity of the donor’s choice.

Family and friends may send online condolences to the DeMaiolo family at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.