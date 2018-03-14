Elizabeth M. (Inman) Koivisto Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Elizabeth M. (Inman) Koivisto, age 93, of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Geneva Village Skilled Nursing Center.

She was born June 14, 1924, in Richmond Township, Ohio, a daughter of Clyde and Ruth (Reed) Inman. She was raised by her grandmother, Jennie Inman.

A lifetime Andover resident, Mrs. Koivisto was a 1942 graduate of Andover High School.

She retired from the Ashtabula County Joint Vocational School in 1989, after working there for 16 years. She also had been employed picking potatoes at the Shellito Farm and working at the Andover Drug Store.

She enjoyed sewing, collecting antiques and playing cards with her friends, neighbors and family. She was an avid flower gardener and would often be seen in her flower beds in all kinds of weather with her special cat, “Kitty”, by her side.

Mrs. Koivisto married Vilho “Willie” G. Koivisto on October 7, 1942 and after 69 years of marriage he preceded her in death on November 27, 2011. She is also preceded by her parents and two daughters, Sandra Eastlake and Marlea Sparks.

She is survived by her daughter, Gail (Allen) Sparks of Ashtabula, Ohio; her two sons-in-law, Francis Sparks of Bourbonnais, Illinois and David (Kate) Eastlake of Naples, Florida; her four grandchildren, Gwendolyn (David) DeCrow of Marco Island, Florida, Gregory (Julie) Eastlake of Sandusky, Ohio, Lisa (Mark) Loncar of Chardon, Ohio and Alan (Kelly) Waldron of Ashtabula, Ohio; her six great-grandchildren, Paige Waldron, Joshua Eastlake, Jason Loncar, Evan Loncar, Caden Waldron and Abigail Waldron and one great-great-granddaughter, Kinslee Waldron.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at 12:00 Noon at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio, with Rev. Ric Harvel officiating.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, March 21.

A private burial of cremated remains will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Andover, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Protective League, 5970 Green Road, Kingsville, OH 44048 or to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, OH 44004.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to MaryAnn, Trievah and Sherron for their loving care.

