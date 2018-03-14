Esther Lee Yarbrough Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Esther Lee Yarbrough, 66, of Champion, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Windsor House of Champion.

She was born May 29, 1951 in Warren, the daughter of Donald L. and Leona Jean (Sechler) Flickinger and had live most of her adult life in Cincinnati, returning to the Warren area three years ago.

An extraordinary lady, Esther worked as a braille proof reader for the Clovernook School for the Blind.

She loved music and was accomplished on the accordion and harmonica. She also enjoyed books on tape and loved animals, especially her guide dogs.

She is sadly missed by her brother, Donald J. (Robyn) Flickinger of South Dakota and by other dear relatives and friends.

Her parents precede her in death.

Per her request, cremation is taking place.

Services are private.

Material contributions may be made to the Ohio Library for the Blind and Physically Disabled, 17121 Lakeshore Boulevard, Cleveland, Ohio 44110.

Funeral arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.