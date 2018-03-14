Frank “Rick” Williams II Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Frank “Rick” Williams II, 62, Campbell, who departed this life on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at his residence.

Frank was born December 26, 1955 in Rome, Georgia, a son of Joseph J. and Alfreda Hatcher Williams, Sr.

He was a 1974 graduate of North High School, an Army veteran, worked for Sheet and Tube, Vallourec Star Steel Mills and Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.

He leaves two sisters, Freda Jo Williams, with whom he made his home and Sheila J. Williams; a brother, Joseph J. “Butch” Williams, Jr.; a special niece, Kelly J. Williams, whom he helped rear and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Vid Nathaniel Hardy, Jr.; a sister, Monica M. Hardy Allen and grandparents, Reverend Jim and Nuna Alford Hatcher and Frank and Cerlee Hawkins Williams.

Special thanks to Crossroads Hospice Staff, The Louis B. Stokes Veteran Hospital of Cleveland, The Youngstown Veteran Center and Mrs. Margaret Butler and Family.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.