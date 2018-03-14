Grace Boggio Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 20, at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel for Grace Boggio, 90, of Sebring formerly of Austintown, who passed away Wednesday evening, March 14 at Crandall Medical Center, Copeland Oaks.

Grace was born February 7, 1928 in Youngstown the daughter of Alexander and Jeanne (Hunt) Christie.

She was a graduate of South High School class of 1946.

Grace worked as a secretary for the Austintown Schools retiring July 1, 1992.

She was a former member of Bethel Lutheran Church where she was a member of the choir and more recently had attended Lake Milton Presbyterian Church.

Grace was a member of the Kleber Avenue Card Club and the secretary of the Alliance Sport Parachute Club in the 70’s.

Her husband Julius Louis Boggio, Jr., whom she married April 15, 1950 passed away July 6, 1974.

Grace leaves two children, David J. (Tracey) Boggio of Diamond and Lorie (William) Taylor of North Lima; as well as four grandchildren, Jennifer (David) Lakovich, Jessica (Jason Witmer) Boggio, Susan Stipanovich and Alexander Stipanovich.

Besides her parents and husband, Grace was preceded in death by a brother, William Christie.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 20 at the Lane Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel where services will be held at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank the staff of both Crandall Medical Center, Memory Lane and Hospice of the Valley for all the care, love and Support given to Grace and her family during her stay with them.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to Crandall Medical Center, Memory Lane in Grace’s name.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

