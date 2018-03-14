Janet E. McClung Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Janet E. McClung, 92, formerly of Marr Road, Pulaski Township, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at the Senior Lutheran Life Care Center in New Castle.

Janet was born in New Castle on May 17, 1925, to the late Clyde J. and Iva L. White McClung.

She was a longtime member of the former First Christian Church in New Castle.

Many may remember the McClung family’s gas station and general store in Frizzleburg.

Janet is survived by several cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 17, at Oak Park Cemetery and will be conducted by Rev. John W. Lyons, former pastor at First Christian Church.

Turner Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.