Juanita Jordan-Vaughn Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A funeral service celebrating the life of Juanita Jordan-Vaughn will be held Monday, March 19, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

Ms. Vaughn passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Hospice of the Valley.

Juanita was born July 30, 1933, in Youngstown, a daughter of Milton and Classie Edwards Jordan.

She was a 1951 graduate of East High School and was a former member of the New Hope Baptist Church. She attended the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church and she loved to cook. She often spent her time entertaining and sharing her love for cooking with family, friends and anyone in need. She often said, “they don’t have anything” and was always willing to share her limited resources. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles and was a political analyst, sharing her views with anyone that would listen.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, her companion of 60 years, James Brown; three sons, Jeff Vaughn, Chris (Christine) Jordan and Vincent (Sandra), all of Youngstown; 14 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one niece, Dewanyer Lockett of Jacksonville, Florida; two nephews, Cornell and Michael Lane of Jacksonville; six great-nephews; six great-nieces; nine great-great-nieces; 18 great-great-nephews; three great-great-great-nieces; two great-great-great-nephews and a host of cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Gail Vaughn; an infant son; six sisters and their spouses, Ida Bell “Dessie” (Eugene/Perry) Pearson-Lane, Johnnie Mae “Peachie” (Walter) Heard, Melvina (James) Walker, Grace (Joseph) Davis, Christine (Grover) Paige and Joyce Vickers; two brothers, Ceasar “Buddy” and Leonard Jordan; two nieces; five nephews; one great-nephew and one great-great-nephew.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 18 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the J.E. Washington Funeral Home and on Monday, March 19 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:00 Noon at the church.

