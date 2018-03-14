Kayaking coming to Leavittsburg this summer

In partnership with the Trumbull County Metroparks, Mahoning River Adventures will be offering kayak rentals at Canoe City

Mahoning River in Leavittsburg

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Water recreation is coming to the Mahoning River in Leavittsburg this summer.

In partnership with the Trumbull County Metroparks, Mahoning River Adventures will be offering kayak rentals at Canoe City.

The company will shuttle people up the river for either a 4- or 11-mile paddle ride.

Trips begin Memorial Day weekend and will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The company hopes to expand to seven days a week next year.

“Kayaking is a great opportunity to get outdoors and see the city and the area from a different perspective,” said Moneen McBride, the owner of Mahoning River Adventures. “Seeing the river from the river gives people a greater appreciation for the river.”

Kayak rentals begin at $20 with an additional fee for the shuttle. The company said you will be able to make reservations for trips online.

