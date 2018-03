If you are viewing this on the WKBN app, click here to view the live video

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Safety is being talked about again by many school districts, and Wednesday afternoon, that conversation is going on in Lisbon.

The school just blocks from the police department, but the superintendent and police chief want to hear what ideas parents have about improving safety.

They plan to hold a meeting at 4 p.m. That meeting is open to the public.