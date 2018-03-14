Local students using National Walkout Day in protest and in support of Fla. victims

Related Coverage Local students preparing for National Walkout Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local students will be adding their voices to others from around the country Wednesday in an effort to bring attention to the issue of school safety, mental health concerns and in recognition of the student who were killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

It’s been nearly a month since Nikolas Cruz stormed into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with an AR-15-style rifle and killed 17 students and faculty members.

In the weeks since the shooting, survivors and their allies have turned their grief into activism and advocacy. Part of that effort is Wednesday’s National School Walkout Day.

The following schools have contacted WKBN with their plans for the day:

AUSTINTOWN

The district has planned a Safety Assembly for the Austintown Middle School and Fitch High School at 10 a.m. Students and staff will practice for an evacuation drill, then meet at a specified area on campus. Once at the meeting point, they will hear from administration and Austintown police about procedures in place surrounding school safety.

The time will also be used to honor the 17 victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Students will be able to donate money, with all proceeds going to a local mental health agency. This decision from Student Council leadership at AMS and Fitch. Students may donate $1 to wear orange in support of the Florida victims on the March 13 and donate $1 to wear black for mental health awareness on the March 14.

Students in the elementary and intermediate schools will not participate in the safety assembly.

CANFIELD

The district has asked for the community’s support to keep students in class, calling a walkout a “material and substantial disruption” to the school day. In addition, the district is worried about students’ safety.

Superintendent Alex Geordan said students are not permitted to leave school without a parental excuse. Participating may result in disciplinary actions.

HOWLAND

At Howland High School, students have decided to gather in the front hall of the high school for 17 minutes to bring awareness to violence in schools.

HUBBARD

At Hubbard High School, students will gather in the auditorium at 10 a.m. for an assembly that is being organized by the student council. There will be a total of 17 speakers who will light 17 candles as students say a line representing the lives of each person lost in the Florida shooting. Hubbard’s police chief, mayor and safety director have been invited by student council to attend.

At Hubbard Middle School, students will honor the victims of the Florida shooting by having “Honor 17” Day. The event is being organized by the middle school’s student council. Students will be asked to complete 17 acts of kindness to honor of the victims.

LIBERTY

Students at Liberty High School have decided to hold a candlelight ceremony to honor the 17 victims of the Florida shooting. It will start at 10 a.m. at the high school auditorium.

Each minute, a Liberty student will read the name of one of the 17 victims, provide brief words for reflection and burn a candle in memory of each victim. This assembly is optional.

Students who wish not to participate will remain in their classroom. Students will return to class at 10:20 a.m.

LORDSTOWN

The school is supportive of students’ right to participate in a “Day of Advocacy” to honor the victims of school violence in Florida. The district said the day is not political or about guns.

Students plan to paint the school’s rock orange with the names and words “Stand with Stoneman.” Students will have 17 seconds of silence each period with spoken acknowledgment of victims in Florida.

Students have also been writing letters to legislators about the importance of school safety, including addressing additional funds for safety improvements. Some students will be leaving at 10 a.m. to go to Columbus and hand-deliver the letters to two legislators with proposals.

Students are also holding “School Safety Roundtable” to discuss school safety issues and asked it to be attended by first responders, school administrators and a representative that can address mental health services available in the area.

NILES

Niles McKinley High School’s National Honor Society is organizing 17 minutes of silence on National School Walkout Day. National Honor Society members will (via the PA) share names and information about each one of the people killed in Florida. The National Honor Society has asked that students remain in their classrooms and use the time to reflect. Students are also encouraging one another to wear orange on the day to promote safety in schools.

WARREN

Students who have permission slips from parents will be able to silently leave class at 10 a.m. for the demonstration. Teachers will continue their lessons for those who remain in class. Students will be given wristbands if they’ve been given permission to participate, and they must return to class immediately after the demonstration.

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past students are organizing a 17-minute school walk-out/rally at all three Youngstown City high schools at 10 a.m.

Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have asked students across the country to conduct a 17-minute walk-out. The walkout/rally marks one month since 17 people were murdered at their high school in Parkland, Fla. The walkout will occur at Chaney, East and Youngstown Early College simultaneously.

The purpose of the walkout/rally is to honor the 17 people who were killed and to support the students of Stoneman Douglas High School. They are asking Congress and the Ohio General Assembly to pass legislation that bans assault rifles and requires a background check for anyone purchasing a gun.