Lordstown students head to Columbus seeking change

About 40 students will present letters that they wrote to lawmakers, asking for more funding for school safety

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday morning, students all over the nation participated in a school walk out in honor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victims.

Local schools took part, and there has been all manner of observances.

In Lordstown, things were a little different.

At 10 a.m., dozens of students came out of Lordstown High School wearing orange shirts and gathered around a rock also painted orange in solidarity with the victims of Stoneman Douglas High School.

Then, about 40 students boarded a bus for Columbus. They plan to present letters that they wrote to lawmakers asking for funding to secure buildings so they’ll feel safer.

