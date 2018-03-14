Lori Belle Vitko Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – A beautiful soul has gone to soon. An angel on Earth has been called home.

Lori Belle Vitko, born October 18, 1970, to Carol Y. Majors and John Kerr, has passed away on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

She leaves behind but will always be with her, a daughter, Heather Belanger and her children, Aaron, Aireonna, Amillio and Carmina; a son, Nicholas Belanger and wife, Amber and their children, Sophia and Mila and a son, Michael Vitko and fiancée, Angela Barron and their daughter, Audrey.

She was a beloved daughter; sister to Renee Watt and Connie Kerr and brothers Johnny Kerr and Paul Kerr. She was the coolest aunt to many nieces and nephews and an amazing friend to all. Lori spent her days with her family, which meant the most to her. She will be missed dearly and never forgotten. “We love you mommy.”

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home Inc., 258 Poland Avenue. in Struthers, followed by a celebration of life service at 7:00 p.m.

In place of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family.