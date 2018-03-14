Lottie Margaret Moore Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Ohio – Lottie Margaret Moore, 86, of Gardner Stop Road, died Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at her home in New Castle.

She was born August 14, 1931 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Clarence and Dorothy (Harris) Allshouse.

She was married to the late, George ‘Sid’ Moore, whom died July 28, 2013.

Mrs. Moore worked at Murphy’s Department Store and then at Druschel Green House.

She loved music, was an avid Pirates and Steelers fan and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by five children, Gail Sidletsky and husband, Tom of Sheridan, Wyoming, Janet Higgins and husband, Richard of New Castle and triplets, James, Julie and Jeffrey Moore, all of New Castle; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Marci Moore; her brother, Dennis Allshouse and her sister, Rebecca Allshouse.

Visitation will be held at the William F. and Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Friday, March 16 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m. at the William F. and Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Erwin, officiating.

Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery.