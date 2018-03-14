Martha E. Jewell Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Martha E. Jewell, age 74, of Andover, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

She was born December 3, 1943, in Geneva, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Harry and Martha I. (Grimm) Rodgers.

Formerly of Gustavus and Jamestown, Pennsylvania, Mrs. Jewell was a 1962 graduate of Jamestown High School.

She was employed by the Waynewood Restaurant in Wayne, Ohio, for many years and most recently had been working for Scooter’s Restaurant in Andover since 2008.

She had attended the Jamestown Presbyterian Church and she was a member of the Gustavus Ladies Auxiliary.

She and her husband polka danced all across the country and she enjoyed working with her sister at her greenhouse doing the planting and gardening.

Mrs. Jewell is survived by her husband, Vanton K. Jewell, whom she married September 29, 1962, of Andover; her son, Nathan Scott Jewell of Kinsman, Ohio; her daughter, Roma (Michael) Ramsey of Kinsman, Ohio; two sisters, Frances (Michael) McArthur of Conneautville, Pennsylvania and Doris Enterline of Terre Haute, Indiana; her six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Lloyd Jewell in 1980; her daughter, Cheryl Macken in 1997 and two brothers, James Rodgers and Richard Rodgers.

Mrs. Jewell will be cremated and no services held.

Mrs. Jewell will be cremated and no services held.