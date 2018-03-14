Mary Grace Millerleile Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio – Mary Grace Fererri-Millerleile, 91, of North Jackson, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family and friends on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

Mrs. Millerleile was born July 2, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of James and Anna (Barbero) Fererri.

She met her husband, Joseph Millerleile, Jr. at Isaly’s in Youngstown and married on July 28, 1947 for 61 years. They moved to Pomona, California in 1959, to Youngstown, Ohio in 1974 and to North Jackson, Ohio in 1986. Joseph later passed away in 2007.

She was a homemaker and mother to four children; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and 30 nieces and nephews. She loved spending time with her friends and family.

She is survived by four children, Joseph Millerleile III (Marty) of Wausau, Wisconsin, James Millerleile (Shirley) of Girard, Ohio, Robert Millerleile (Melinda) of North Jackson, Ohio and Linda Fife (Carl) of North Jackson, Ohio; a sister, Norma Martin of Austintown, Ohio and a sister-in-law, Geraldine Millerleile of Hubbard, Ohio.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Fererri and infant daughter, Mary Anne Millerleile.

Services will be held Saturday, March 17 at 4:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, March 17 at the funeral home.