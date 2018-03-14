Michigan Senate to vote on Nassar legislation

Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Nasser, a sports doctor accused of molesting girls while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and will face at least 25 years in prison.
Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Nasser, a sports doctor accused of molesting girls while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and will face at least 25 years in prison. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Senate is poised to vote on legislation inspired by the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case after changes are made to bills that would retroactively extend the statute of limitations to sue and restrict governments’ ability to claim immunity from lawsuits.

Under new versions of the bills up for a vote Wednesday, people sexually abused as minors would have a one-year window in which to file suit for claims dating from 1997 instead of 1993. A gymnast first notified a Michigan State University coach of concerns about Nassar, a sports doctor, in 1997. In another change to the legislation, people sexually assaulted as adults would not be able to sue retroactively.

Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, where Nassar worked for decades, have been sued by more than 250 girls and women.

There has been pushback against retroactively lengthening the time limit to sue from universities, governments, businesses, the Catholic Church and others.

