Minerva Ann Moore Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Minerva Ann Moore, 74, of 3379 S. Main Street, Mineral Ridge, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 2:36 p.m. at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, following an extended illness.

She was born June 13, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Allen Leroy and Lydia Hughes Moore.

Ms. Moore was an aide for 15 years at Albert’s Nursing Home, before retiring in 1980.

She enjoyed traveling, movies and watching wrestling.

She leaves to mourn, one brother, Sterling L. (Diane) Moore of Warren; two sisters, Ms. Geraldine A. Bryant of Leavittsburg and Ms. Hattie Ware of Warren; two caregivers, Ms. Marcia Walker and Ms. Wanda Williams both of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Alvin Moore and Alan Frank Moore and one sister, Mrs. Jacqueline M. Walker.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Baptist Church, 235 Highland Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44485.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to service 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Thursday, March 22.

Family will receive friends at 889 Fifth Street SW, the home of Leslie Donald Walker, her brother-in-law.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.