Nancy N. Conway Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Nancy Conway, age 81, died Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Health Center.

She was born December 19, 1936 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Marshall Nydegger.

Nancy graduated from Warren G. Harding in 1955 and then went on to graduate from Kent State University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Education.

She was co-owner and kindergarten teacher at Hillyer Children’s Center in Warren and was also was a member of First Presbyterian Deacon, Board of Directors TCAP, SOPHIA.

Nancy enjoyed the Indians, gambling, traveling and campfires.

Memories of Nancy will be carried on by her sons, Glenn M. Conway and Bruce Conway; grandchild, Kaitlin Conway; as well as sister, Mary Alice Jarrell and brother-in-law, Harry Jarrell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Conway; father, Frank J Nydegger; mother, Mary Nydegger; sister, Norma Wilkinson and brother-in-law, Earl “Bus” Wilkinson.

Family will receive friends Friday, March 23, 2018, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 256 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren 44481.

Services of final committal will follow at First Presbyterian Church Columbarium with Rev. Rusty Cowden officiating.

In lieu of flowers family request donations to First Presbyterian Church, 256 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44481.

In lieu of flowers family request donations to First Presbyterian Church, 256 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44481.

