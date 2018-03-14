Obie C. McBride Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 24, 2018, at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, 511 West Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502, for Mr. Obie C. McBride, 80, departed this life on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Oasis Center.

Mr. McBride was born January 1, 1938, in Youngstown, a son of Obie and Bernice Gayles McBride.

He was a machinist for Commercial Shearing and attended Youngstown State University, majoring in business.

His grandfather, the Reverend R. W. Gayles, helped rear him.

He was a member of the Masonic Order.

He leaves his wife, the former, Oralene Mitchell; children, Christopher McBride, Rhonda Grizzard, Ronald Clark and Linda McBride; sisters, Donna Rankin and Phyllis Brown; ten grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Phillip Green, Marsha McCorr and Saundra Bryant.

Friends may call prior to the service, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 24, 2018, at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

