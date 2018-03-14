Ohio man indicted for buying fentanyl said he was using it to curb urges to look at child porn

MARION, OH (WCMH) — A Central Ohio man charged in federal court for receiving illicit drugs at his workplace told authorities he used the drugs so he would not look at child pornography.

Ryan Kluth reportedly received shipments of fentanyl at his workplace in Marion County. According to court records, he has been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances; attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; and receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The investigation into Kluth began in October 2017, when Marion postal service management intercepted a package from Canada addressed to Third Party Laboratory. The package was forwarded to the Cleveland Postal Inspection Service Field Office, which opened the parcel on Oct. 5, 2017 and discovered a white powdery substance in a silver bag. The Cuyahoga County Forensic Laboratory identified the substance as Furalfentanyl.

Law enforcement spoke to the regular letter carrier for Third Party Laboratory, who said she had never met Kluth but that he often received packages from Canada and China. She said other people often signed to receive Kluth’s parcels.

Inspectors interviewed Kluth on Oct. 11.

Kluth reportedly admitted to purchasing fentanyl and carfentanil on a known “dark net” marketplace from various vendors, according to court records. He used bitcoin to conduct the transactions and had the packages sent to his employer and to his residence in Columbus.

According to court documents, Kluth said the fentanyl use was to curb his urges to look at child pornography, which he admitted to viewing on his computer. Kluth said he had never shared or uploaded images, and had never had inappropriate contact with a child. Investigators found at least 1,185 images and videos of child pornography on his computer and at least 27,926 child exploitative images.

Kluth reportedly said he did not sell the fentanyl, only used it.

Law enforcement reviewed his “dark net” account and found 10 orders from Feb. 18, 2017 to Sept. 26, 2017 of drugs, including: Fentanyl (in various forms), carfentanil, Sulf/Trime, Doxycycline, and Clindamycin.