Patrol confirms 15 vehicles involved in I-80 pileup in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Patrol isn’t done with their investigation into a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 80 in Austintown Tuesday, but they confirmed that 15 vehicles were involved.

Of those 15, nine were tractor-trailers and six were cars. They all collided about noon Tuesday in a stretch between the Meander Reservoir Bridge and the Ohio Turnpike interchange.

Troopers are still compiling witness statements and other information they gathered Tuesday from drivers and passengers.

The crash happened at the same time a snowburst reduced visibility on the highway.

Two people, a woman and 7-year-old child, both from Florida, remain in the hospital and are in stable condition, In all, six people were treated for injuries sustained in the accident.

At this point, no one has been cited.