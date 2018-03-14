Philip Andrew Crouse Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Philip Andrew Crouse, 73, passed away Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born June 28, 1944 in Salem, a son of the late Andrew Lewis and Anna Marie Andrich Crouse.

Mr. Crouse is a retired lineman for Ohio Bell.

He was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Columbiana.

He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting.

Philip was a 1962 graduate of Columbiana Highschool and served in the U.S. Army. He served in Vietnam as a crew chief on a turbine utility helicopter and was awarded the National Defense Service and Vietnam Service medals as well as the Army Commendation medal with “V” device.

He was a life member of the York Drexler Post #5532 VFW of Washingtonville, a member of the American Legion Post #131 of Leetonia and the Amvets Post 45 of Salem.

Philip is survived by a sister, Mary E Stockdale of Columbiana; a brother, Richard (Karen) Crouse of Salem; a niece, Kelli (Nick) Jorz of Twinsburg; a nephew, Brian (Katie) Crouse of Poland; a great-niece, Emma Crouse and two great-nephews, Aiden Crouse and Jake Jorz.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Crouse and a sister, Susan Crouse.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 17 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana with Pastor Jeffrey Corbett officiating.

Burial will follow in Columbiana Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the Salem Honor Guard.

Friends will be received from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 17, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Material tributes may be made to the York Drexler Post #5532 VFW of Washingtonville.

