Queen of Hearts game grows to $5.3 million in Cleveland

Tickets are $1, and the pot will continue to grow as long as no winner is drawn

By Published:
The Queen of Hearts jackpot at Grayton Road Tavern in Cleveland has hit $5.3 million.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Queen of Hearts jackpot at Grayton Road Tavern in Cleveland has hit $5.3 million.

According to WJW Fox 8 Cleveland, the game is now in its 50th week and is now believed to be the biggest Queen of Hearts jackpot in the nation, according to tavern owners.

Tickets are $1, and the pot will continue to grow as long as no winner is drawn.

The game starts with a board of 52 cards and two jokers face down. Each week, the bar selects one ticket from the drum. On the back of the ticket is a number corresponding to the cards. If that card is flipped over to reveal the queen of hearts, that person gets the cash.

Each week, there are fewer cards from which to choose.

The drawing is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket sales end at 3 p.m.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s