Ralph Coleman Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Ralph Coleman, age 65, died at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born June 30, 1952 in Vinton County, the son of the late Howard Coleman and the late Mary (McGee) Bolton.

He was self-employed as a newspaper carrier for the Salem News, Morning Journal and the Youngstown Vindicator and previously worked in the oil wells in the Gulf of Mexico.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy (Maines) Coleman, whom he married December 23, 1987; a son, Shane Coleman of Arizona; a daughter, Marissa Combs; a stepson, James “Slick” Peck, Jr. of Salem; two sisters, June Coleman of Columbus and Diane (Jerry) Ousley of McArthur; a brother, Robert (Diana) Coleman of Columbus and a grandson, Levi Peck.

Four sisters, Carolyn McManis, Kay Coffey, Hazel Short and (infant) Shelia Coleman; three brothers, Glen Coleman, Howard Coleman and Willard “Billy” Colemand also preceded him in death.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 at the Stark Memorial Funeral.

No service will be held.