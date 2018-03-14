Salem softball seeks to lead the pack in 2018

2018 Salem Softball Primer

Head Coach: Mike Thorpe

Record: 9-19

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

The Lady Quakers have three key contributors to replace this season in second baseman Emma Minamyer, catcher Katie Moore and pitcher Clara Janofa. Coach Mike Thorpe is using the same motto for his team for the third consecutive year, “Throw me to the wolves and know, I will return leading the pack”. Salem will look to their seniors – Alyssa Laubacher (3B) and Heaven Hart (Utility) – for leadership. “Alyssa is the first player we’ve had the privilege to coach for four years,” says Thorpe. Junior shortstop Bailee Thorn is back after batting a .425 average last season. Thorn is also 6 runs shy of the school record. Sydney Kline (8 SBs), Elly Exline (.239 BA), Hayden Carner, Jessica Slocum, Brooke Veglia, Sara Castles, Hannah Kelm and Madison Markovich will all look to provide contributions in 2018. Taylor Thorpe – who hit .348 in 2017 – will most likely be the main pitcher until South Range transfer Megan Rossero becomes eligible. The righty/lefty combination has worked well in the off-season averaging 1.4 Ks per inning combined on their travel team.

Thorpe indicates, “Our team goal is to break the school record for wins. The past two years, we’ve (compiled) a 2-26 conference record and a 17-12 (mark) outside the (Northeastern Buckeye) NBC. Breaking the record will take contributions from all and they must be up for the task in our conference.”

Last year, Salem defeated Ravenna (2-1) in the Division II Alliance Sectional Semifinal in 10 innings before falling to Lakeview in the next round.

2018 Schedule

Mar. 26 – Struthers, 5

Mar. 27 – Canton South, 5

Mar. 29 – at Alliance, 5

Apr. 1-3 – at Pigeon Force, TN (The Ripken Experience)

Apr. 5 – at Louisville, 5

Apr. 6 – Lisbon, 5

Apr. 9 – West Branch, 5

Apr. 10 – at Minerva, 5

Apr. 12 – Marlington, 5

Apr. 13 – at United, 5

Apr. 14 – at Harding (DH), 11

Apr. 17 – at Carrollton. 5

Apr. 18 – Beaver Local, 5

Apr. 19 – at Canton South, 5

Apr. 20 – at East Palestine, 5

Apr. 23 – at Beaver Local, 5

Apr. 24 – Alliance, 5

Apr. 26 – at West Branch, 5

Apr. 27 – United, 5

May 1 – Louisville, 5

May 3 – Minerva, 5

May 8 – Marlington, 5

May 10 – Carrollton, 5