Tough schedule may push Crestview to a successful May

2018 Crestview Softball Primer

Head Coach: Greg Eskra

Record: 10-14

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

The Lady Rebels return 8 letter winners as they lost just one senior (Whitney Cope) from last year’s 10-win group. “Our biggest strength should be our infield,” says second-year head coach Greg Eskra. “Haley Eskra (JR/SS) was voted second-team infielder in the ITCL (Red), MacKenzie Daub (SR/P) was another second-team pitcher and Trinity Boston (SR/3B) received honorable mention. Our team has a lot of heart and they leave it all on the field.” Eskra as well as Boston have started since their freshman year. Daub broke the single season and career homerun record at Crestview last year. Also returning are Emma Smith (SR/1B), Brittany Coblentz (SR/C), Olivia Strank (JR/2B), Baylie Bettura (JR/C-OF) and Skyler Mattern (JR/CF).

Eskra points out, “We have a tough schedule this year while playing in the AAC, OVAC and along with playing in Myrtle Beach this Spring. I’m hoping this tough schedule will benefit us leading into tournament play.” As the #8 seed in the South Range District of Division III, Crestview got by East Palestine – 9-3 – in the post-season opener on May 11. However, were eliminated by top seeded South Range in the Sectional Final (13-0).

2018 Schedule

Mar. 24 – Campbell Memorial (DH), 12

Mar. 26 – at Newton Falls, 5

Mar. 29 – vs. Slippery Rock, 7 (Myrtle Beach)

Mar. 30 – vs Burgettstown, 1 (Myrtle Beach)

Mar. 31 – vs. West Greene, 1 (Myrtle Beach)

Mar. 31 – vs. Conneaut, PA 3 (Myrtle Beach)

Apr. 2 – vs. Russell, 9 (Myrtle Beach)

Apr. 2 – vs. Marcellus, 11 (Myrtle Beach)

Apr. 5 – Liberty, 5

Apr. 6 – at Wheeling Central Catholic, 5

Apr. 7 – at Girard (DH), 12

Apr. 10 – at Beaver Local, 5

Apr. 12 – at Champion, 5

Apr. 13 – LaBrae, 5

Apr. 16 – Wheeling Central Catholic, 5

Apr. 18 – Oak Glen, 5

Apr. 19 – at LaBrae, 5

Apr. 20 – Brookfield, 5

Apr. 23 – at South Range, 5

Apr. 24 – Indian Creek, 5

Apr. 26 – Newton Falls, 5

Apr. 27 – Champion, 5

Apr. 30 – Beaver Local, 5

May 2 – at Liberty, 5

May 7 – at Brookfield, 5