Tough schedule may push Crestview to a successful May

Crestview begins 2018 with a matchup against Red Devils.

By Published: Updated:
Crestview Rebels High School Softball

2018 Crestview Softball Primer
Head Coach: Greg Eskra
Record: 10-14

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead
The Lady Rebels return 8 letter winners as they lost just one senior (Whitney Cope) from last year’s 10-win group. “Our biggest strength should be our infield,” says second-year head coach Greg Eskra. “Haley Eskra (JR/SS) was voted second-team infielder in the ITCL (Red), MacKenzie Daub (SR/P) was another second-team pitcher and Trinity Boston (SR/3B) received honorable mention. Our team has a lot of heart and they leave it all on the field.” Eskra as well as Boston have started since their freshman year. Daub broke the single season and career homerun record at Crestview last year. Also returning are Emma Smith (SR/1B), Brittany Coblentz (SR/C), Olivia Strank (JR/2B), Baylie Bettura (JR/C-OF) and Skyler Mattern (JR/CF).

Eskra points out, “We have a tough schedule this year while playing in the AAC, OVAC and along with playing in Myrtle Beach this Spring. I’m hoping this tough schedule will benefit us leading into tournament play.” As the #8 seed in the South Range District of Division III, Crestview got by East Palestine – 9-3 – in the post-season opener on May 11. However, were eliminated by top seeded South Range in the Sectional Final (13-0).

2018 Schedule
Mar. 24 – Campbell Memorial (DH), 12
Mar. 26 – at Newton Falls, 5
Mar. 29 – vs. Slippery Rock, 7 (Myrtle Beach)
Mar. 30 – vs Burgettstown, 1 (Myrtle Beach)
Mar. 31 – vs. West Greene, 1 (Myrtle Beach)
Mar. 31 – vs. Conneaut, PA 3 (Myrtle Beach)
Apr. 2 – vs. Russell, 9 (Myrtle Beach)
Apr. 2 – vs. Marcellus, 11 (Myrtle Beach)
Apr. 5 – Liberty, 5
Apr. 6 – at Wheeling Central Catholic, 5
Apr. 7 – at Girard (DH), 12
Apr. 10 – at Beaver Local, 5
Apr. 12 – at Champion, 5
Apr. 13 – LaBrae, 5
Apr. 16 – Wheeling Central Catholic, 5
Apr. 18 – Oak Glen, 5
Apr. 19 – at LaBrae, 5
Apr. 20 – Brookfield, 5
Apr. 23 – at South Range, 5
Apr. 24 – Indian Creek, 5
Apr. 26 – Newton Falls, 5
Apr. 27 – Champion, 5
Apr. 30 – Beaver Local, 5
May 2 – at Liberty, 5
May 7 – at Brookfield, 5

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s