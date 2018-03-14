Vivian Elaine Booth Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Vivian Elaine Booth, 97, formerly of Martin Street, died Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Golden Hill Nursing Home in New Castle.

She was born November 10, 1920 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Nathaniel and Maude (Burns) Shaffer.

She was married to the late Harold Booth who died January 28, 1993.

Mrs. Booth retired from Strouss Department Store after 30 years as head of the drapery department. She also worked at Shenango China for a number of years.

Mrs. Booth was a lifelong member of Croton Methodist Church and a Sunday School Teacher for 50 years with 54 years of perfect attendance. She was a member of the Open Door Sunday School Class, the Administrative Board Ad Council, was secretary of the Elderberries and a teacher for Daily Vacation Bible School.

She also enjoyed going to dutch treat lunches, was a founding member of “Girls Night Out” Club started in 1952 and she loved to travel.

She is survived by three children, Bonnie A. Crisci and husband, Harry ‘Butch’ of New Castle, Gary E. Booth and wife, Mary Louise of New Castle and David C. Booth of New Castle; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Harry Shaffer and her sister, Lillian Logan.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Michael Long and Rev. Myles Bradley will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery.

