William Louis Stull, Jr. Obituary

KINSMAN, Ohio – William Louis Stull, Jr., age 56, of Kinsman, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Wednesday afternoon, March 14, 2018, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born September 8, 1961 in Fairmont, West Virginia the son of the late William Louis Stull, Sr. and Priscilla Lou Baker Stull of Mecca.

Bill was a 1979 graduate of Maplewood High School, attended Ohio State University and graduated in 1982 from Kent State University with an Associate’s Degree in Electrical Engineering. He was self-employed during his career, owning Stull Home Improvement for 11 years and Trumbull Vinyl Products for the past 23 years until retiring in November 2016.

Bill loved traveling, feeding the birds, caring for his pets, gardening and canning, loved nature and the country life and spending time at their Florida home. He was an avid sports fan; especially of Ohio State. He was a member of the Cortland Moose Lodge No. 1012 in Mecca.

Bill always considered his employees as family. He was a generous man with his family and the community and community organizations.

Bill is survived by his wife of 11 years, Katherine A. Spehar Stull, whom he married March 23, 2007; his mother, Priscilla Stull of Mecca; one son, Vincent Stull; three stepchildren, Joe Meloni, Kristen (Justin Bahil) Kodish and Michael Kodish; two sisters, Linda Miller of Cortland and Tracy (Matthew) Miller of Greene; three brothers, Michael Stull and Craig (Yukimi) Stull both of Greene and Phillip (Amy) Stull of New Port News, Virginia and many nieces and nephews.

His father and one niece, Alenna have preceded him in death.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the CTCA in Chicago and to Hospice of the Valley; especially his nurse, Jennifer McClellan, for the loving and compassionate care shown to Bill. A special thank you to family and friends for their love and support; especially to Steve and Judy Keim, for watching our beloved pets and driving us to the airport on the trips for cancer treatments at CTCA in Chicago. Bill wants family and friends to know how grateful he was for the time spent together. All your prayers and kindness made the journey easier. Please continue to reach out to those who need help.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 19, 2018 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland, where the family will receive friends from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 18. Pastor Dean Armstrong will officiate.

Burial will be at West Mecca Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Mecca or Greene Township Fire Departments or to the Kinsman Police Department.

