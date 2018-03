SNOW TROUBLES

Snow burststoday have the potential to reduce visibility to whiteout conditions. This will be especially true in Trumbull and Mercer Counties.

Slick spots on the road are also something to look out for on any commute you’re making.

If you run into a burst of this snow while driving, you should reduce your speed and make sure your headlights are visible.

The weekend is dry with a warm-up.

THE 7 DAY FORECAST IS HERE