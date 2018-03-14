Youngstown woman arrested after fight involving IHOP waitresses

Tara Brown, 41, was arrested on a warrant for an assault charge

By Published:
Tara Brown, charged with assault in Howland.

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman was arrested on Tuesday, accused of attacking a co-worker at IHOP.

Tara Brown, 41, was arrested on a warrant for an assault charge.

Police said on March 2, Brown was involved in a fight with another waitress. Police did not say what the fight was about.

The employee told police that she tried to walk away to de-escalate the situation, but Brown grabbed her by the shirt and pushed her to the ground. She said Brown then started kicking her in the chest and legs, according to a police report.

Other employees separated the two, and Brown left before officers arrived.

Police said surveillance video captured the assault.

Brown pleaded not guilty to the charge on Wednesday and was ordered to have no contact with the other woman.

She’s scheduled to appear in court again on May 10.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s