YSU women fall in WBI opener; season ends at 16-16 overall



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU women’s basketball team went cold in the second half and had its season end with a 70-59 loss to Binghamton in the opening round of the Women’s Basketball Invitational Wednesday at Beeghly Center.

The Penguins led by 13 early in the second period and 33-22 with 3:34 left in the quarter, but Binghamton built momentum to close the half and went on outscore YSU 36-23 in the second half.

Youngstown State finishes the 2017-18 campaign with a 16-16 record, and it earned a postseason berth for the third time in the last four years. Those four years came with point guard Indiya Benjamin steering the offense, and the program’s all-time assists leader posted eight points and 10 assists in her final game wearing the Red and White.

America East Player of the Year Imani Watkins led Binghamton with 27 points. The Bearcats earned their first win in a Division I postseason tournament, and they will advance to play either Yale or Northeastern in the second round.

In addition to Benjamin’s efforts, Nikki Arbanas went 5-for-5 from 3-point range and finished with a team-best 16 points. Sarah Cash added 13 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. While Arbanas made all of her 3-point attempts, her teammates couldn’t find the bottom of the net from beyond the arc and went a combined 0-for-13.

Youngstown State went 15-for-25 from the field in the first half, but nine turnovers in the half kept the Penguins from keeping their big lead. YSU then cooled down to go 9-for-29 in the second half, including 4-for-15 in the fourth period.

Courtesy: YSU Sports Information