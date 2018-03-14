YSU women fall in WBI opener; season ends at 16-16 overall

The Penguins lost to Binghamton, 70-59 Wednesday in the first round of the Women's Basketball Invitational

By Published: Updated:
The Penguins fell to Binghamton, 70-59 Wednesday in the first round of the Women's Basketball Invitational.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU women’s basketball team went cold in the second half and had its season end with a 70-59 loss to Binghamton in the opening round of the Women’s Basketball Invitational Wednesday at Beeghly Center.

The Penguins led by 13 early in the second period and 33-22 with 3:34 left in the quarter, but Binghamton built momentum to close the half and went on outscore YSU 36-23 in the second half.

Youngstown State finishes the 2017-18 campaign with a 16-16 record, and it earned a postseason berth for the third time in the last four years. Those four years came with point guard Indiya Benjamin steering the offense, and the program’s all-time assists leader posted eight points and 10 assists in her final game wearing the Red and White.

America East Player of the Year Imani Watkins led Binghamton with 27 points. The Bearcats earned their first win in a Division I postseason tournament, and they will advance to play either Yale or Northeastern in the second round.

In addition to Benjamin’s efforts, Nikki Arbanas went 5-for-5 from 3-point range and finished with a team-best 16 points. Sarah Cash added 13 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. While Arbanas made all of her 3-point attempts, her teammates couldn’t find the bottom of the net from beyond the arc and went a combined 0-for-13.

Youngstown State went 15-for-25 from the field in the first half, but nine turnovers in the half kept the Penguins from keeping their big lead. YSU then cooled down to go 9-for-29 in the second half, including 4-for-15 in the fourth period.

Courtesy: YSU Sports Information

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s