Barbara J. Dalton Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Barbara J. Dalton, 70, of Howland, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

She was born January 13, 1948 in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Lawrence and Camelia Helena (Danial) Odom and had lived in Ohio since July, 1967, coming from Kentucky.

A homemaker, Barbara was all about family, finding special pleasure in her grandchildren and the holidays. She also enjoyed gardening.

Fond memories of Barbara live on with her loving husband, Boyce Dalton, whom she married August 15, 1967; three daughters, Patricia (Brian) Hatfield of Cortland, Melissa Munion of Warren and Lisa (Larry) White of Howland; three grandchildren, Brandon Hatfield, Hanna Munion, Logan White and a sister, Carrie White of Iowa.

Her parents precede her in death.

Services are 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim Dittmar officiating.

Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery. Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 19, 2018 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at the funeral home.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

