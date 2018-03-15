Barberton woman arrested during undercover Austintown sex sting

Angela Lagray, 38, is charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools

Angela Lagray, charged with soliciting in Austintown.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Barberton woman was arrested in Austintown on Thursday as part of an undercover sex sting.

An officer responded to an advertisement listed online in which the headline read, “The Candy Store is Open.” Police said the advertisement made reference to sex and listed a phone number.

Police said the woman agreed to meet the officer at a location in Austintown early Thursday morning. This happened after she discussed prices and sex acts, according to a police report.

Police said the woman, identified as 38-year-old Angela Lagray, was arrested and charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools.

The man who drove her to the location was questioned and released, according to the report.

Police said Lagray refused to answer questions about the incident.

Police said she had lubricant and condoms in her purse, and while in custody, she received a text from a man asking “Could you be here in a half an hour?”

She’s scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment at 1 p.m. March 19.

