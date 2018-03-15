Betty Drummond-Wingate Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – Funeral services for Ms. Betty Drummond-Wingate, 70, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 23, 2018 at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 1138 Spearman Avenue, in Farrell, Pennsylvania. She entered eternal rest on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in the comfort of her home.

Ms. Drummond-Wingate was born October 17, 1947, in Masury, a daughter of Thomas KC and Lillie Mae Locke Drummond.

She was a graduate of Brookfield High School and retired from Delphi Packard in 1998 after 30 years of service as a line worker.

Ms. Drummond-Wingate found joy in watching the Cleveland Browns, playing Bingo, gardening and spending time with her family.

She will be deeply missed by all.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Westley J.Drummond of Hermitage; one daughter, Deidre Drummond of Hermitage; a brother, JC Drummond, of Hermitage; a sister-in-law Christine Jones; one granddaughter, Samarah Drummond; a niece, Michele Holloway; a host of other nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Thomas and Larry Drummond and her infant sister.

Friends may call on Friday, March 23 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Hermitage.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

