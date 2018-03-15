Boil advisory issued for parts of Brookfield Township

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A boil advisory has been issued for some Trumbull County Water customers living in Brookfield Township.

The boil advisory was issued on Thursday afternoon after a water main break in Brookfield.

Those living on State Route 7 north of Warren Sharon Road, including Richard Drive and David Lane, are affected. The Wyngate Mobile Home Park is also affected.

People living in those areas are advised to bring their tap water to a rolling boil for three to five minutes before drinking or ingesting it.