Bruce Edward Markle Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Bruce Edward Markle, 63, longtime resident of Champion, passed away in his home Thursday, March 15.

He had been happily enjoying his retirement for many years.

He was a fan of football and an avid supporter of the Cleveland Browns until the end.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Robin; two sons, Kyle (Lisa) and Brian (Kelsey) Markle; nine siblings, James (Barbara) Markle of Philadelphia, Michael Markle of Warren, Patricia (Salvatore) Ciferno of Howland, Pamela Ham of Warren, Luanne Hrop of Warren, Lori Gladding of Warren, Roberta Rizzo of Howland, Kimberly (Luke) Adams of Vienna and Robert (Becky) Markle of Champion; as well as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his mother and father, Anne and Laurel Markle; as well as two sisters, Melody Ann and Jackie Dianne.

All condolences or cards can be sent to Robin Markle, 6371 North Park Avenue, Warren Ohio 44481.

Cremation has taken place.

No services will be held.

The arrangements were entrusted to the McFarland-Barbee Family Funeral Home.