Charlotte Ann Daniels Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Charlotte Ann Daniels, 92, of Warren, Ohio, formerly of Mineral Ridge, passed away Thursday, March 15, 2018 at her home.

She was born May 6, 1925 in Mineral Ridge, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry and Rachel (Richards) Bequeath.

In September of 1948, Charlotte married Clyde Daniels. They shared over 54 years of marriage and many happy memories until his passing, October 10, 2002.

She was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

Charlotte enjoyed playing her favorite game, Yahtzee, with anyone or everyone even herself. She was an avid reader, especially reading books by Christian authors and kept her mind sharp by doing word searches.

Mrs. Daniels was very active in her church throughout the years, with children’s church, playing the piano and singing in the choir.

She thoroughly enjoyed being involved with her seven grandchildren and supported their various activities. Charlotte will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Charlotte’s loving memory will be cherished by her children, Janet (Rev. Dennis) Fellenger of Lisbon, Ohio, David (Shirley) Daniels of Champion, Ohio, Paul (Krista) Daniels of Champion, Ohio and Chuck Daniels of Alliance, Ohio; sister, Eunice Richley of Florida; grandchildren, Steve (Kellie) Fellenger of Delaware, Ohio, Denise (Michael) Keffer of Lisbon, Ohio, Angie (Jesse) Piecuch of Champion, Ohio, Lori (Zach) Marsh of Port Huron, Michigan, Eric (Alexis) Daniels of Dallas, Texas, Erin Daniels of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Brian Daniels of Champion, Ohio and great-grandchildren, Reese, Warren, Samantha, Carter, Elena and Alex.

Besides her parents and husband, Charlotte was preceded in death by her brothers, Russell, Garfield, Homer, Adam and Ellis Bequeath.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 19, 2018, where Pastor Fred Blauser will officiate, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, OH 44481.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 18, 2018 and one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 19, 2018 at the funeral home.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 19 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.