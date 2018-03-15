Eight letterwinners return in East Liverpool for coach May

The Potters begin their season with 4 of 5 games away from home.

By Published: Updated:
East Liverpool Potters High School Baseball

2018 East Liverpool Baseball Primer
Head Coach: Brian May
Record: 4-16

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead
Despite key losses such as Logan Dawson, Kyle Schneidmiller, Evan Dieringer, and Aaron Bombich – the Potters have experience returning in eight letter winners. Seniors Josh Recktenwald, Connor Bailey, Logan Torma and Greg Baumgarner are all back along with a pair of juniors (Cory Weyand and Kamren Klakos) and two sophomores (Trevor Warn and Logan Bennett). “We have a good bunch of kids that are dedicated to the process,” coach May points out. “They’re willing to work to achieve their goals. We’re going to work on small details to the game and control what we can control. We’re throwing out there a handful of kids that have never pitched before in high school baseball this year.”

After defeating Claymont in the Sectional Semifinal (5-4), the Potters were eliminated by top seeded Steubenville in the next round for the second consecutive season.

2018 Schedule
Mar. 24 – at Carrollton, 11
Mar. 26 – at Edison, 5
Mar. 27 – at Steubenville, 5
Mar. 28 – Edison, 5
Mar. 30 – at Wellsville, 5
Mar. 31 – at Southern, 11
Apr. 2 – Buckeye Local, 5
Apr. 3 – Martins Ferry, 5
Apr. 4 – at Buckeye Local, 5
Apr. 6 – Wellsville, 5
Apr. 10 -Madonna, 5
Apr. 11 – at Beaver Local, 5
Apr. 13 – Beaver Local, 5
Apr. 16 – Indian Creek, 5
Apr. 17 – Crestview, 5
Apr. 18 – at Indian Creek, 5
Apr. 19 – at Columbiana, 5
Apr. 21 – Steubenville Catholic Central, 11
Apr. 24 – Brooke, 5
May 2 – Fitch, 5
May 3 – at Brooke, 5
May 4 – Steubenville Catholic Central, 5

